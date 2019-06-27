TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - People living in a Tigard neighbor frustrated, saddened to learn that two feral peacocks that roamed the street there were euthanized.
It depends on who you talk to in the neighborhood, some said the birds were aggressive, while others said the birds were never mean and would not hurt anyone. They said the birds added a bit of character to the neighborhood.
Bert and Ernie as they were known to some on the River Terrace neighborhood near Mountainside High School strutted the streets and put on a display for those who lived there.
“They lived in those trees over there and in the mornings, you would hear them they were pretty loud but it was nice to hear them,” neighbor Tram Nguyen said.
“I had joked that they had their own digital footprint, because they would just be posing and when people pasty and finish their pictures they would just shut off their feathers and again, get back on the ledge,” neighbor Amisha Sah Punj said.
Video given to FOX 12 showed the birds walking the streets.
“It was just a beautiful rainbow of colors, it was amazing,” Nguyen said.
But over the weekend the birds disappeared.
According to the USDA’s wildlife division the neighborhood had been working to put a stop to cars and property being damaged by the birds for the past year.
A spokeswoman said they tried to find a shelter, rescue organization, local zoo or bird organization that would take the birds in but no one would. The spokeswoman added, because of the bird’s aggressive behavior they were captured and humanely euthanized.
Neighbors however disagree saying there were people willing to take the birds in.
“They were not aggressive,” Nguyen said. “If anything, they were afraid of us.”
“I have two young kids who would hang out play right next to them like less than a foot away from them, they wouldn’t touch the birds, the bird wouldn’t touch them,” Sah Punj said. “Like why, why such a drastic step without any sort of investigation or opinions sought, it is just mind boggling.”
“I am sad that some people would put more value on material things than in a living being,” Nguyen said.
Tigard Police said in the last year they had only received two complaints about the birds. The say they referred the callers to different agencies.
One person who called said the birds had pecked at her car and were aggressive towards her.
