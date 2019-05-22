PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A small business owner in the Pearl District says someone burglarized her shop again.
Porch Light captured someone on surveillance video making their way inside the shop just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.
A person can be seen tightening up their sweatshirt hood to keep their face covered.
FOX 12 reported on another break-in at Porch Light in April of 2018.
Keiran Best, Porch Light’s owner, says the person early Wednesday morning also broke through their glass door like in the 2018 burglary, but this time someone made off with a whole lot more.
The person can be seen on surveillance video rifling through Porch Light's jewelry displays.
Best estimates she's lost about $3,000 from this break-in, but she's more upset about feeling violated.
The son of a nearby business owner who works at Halo Shoes, Isaac Newell, says he feels for his neighbors at Porch Light because they've been the target of a couple break-ins, as well.
“It’s not just the store. It’s not just some entity that loses,” he said. “It’s like a real person that owns that place, and it’s real employees that are losing money.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.