PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland’s bike share system is offering free rides on election day.
Motivate, the company that operates BIKETOWN, says they hope the free rides help reduce barriers to voting and boost civic participation on Nov. 6.
BIKETOWN and several other bike shares across the U.S. are participating in the effort.
“We want to make it easier than ever to pedal to the polls,” a Motivate spokesperson said. “…Too many Americans don’t vote because they lack reliable and affordable transportation options.”
To receive 30 minutes of free ride time, riders must enter the code “BIKE2VOTE” in the BIKETOWN mobile app.
Motivate is also offering free rides in the Bay Area, Chicago, New York City, Washington D.C. and other areas.
