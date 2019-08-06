BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving two vehicles in Beaverton Tuesday morning.
At 7:43 a.m., Beaverton police reported that officers were responding to a serious injury crash at Southwest Canyon Road at Southwest 110th Avenue.
When police arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles had been involved in the crash. One of the vehicles landed in a nearby car lot.
Both directions of the roadway were closed for the investigation.
Police told FOX 12 that one of the drivers was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. A pedestrian who was on the sidewalk at the time of the crash was hit and seriously injured. They were also taken to a hospital.
SW Canyon Rd. is now open. Police say a pedestrian and a driver were taken to the hospital. The owner of Exhaust Specialities says he was shocked to see this when he came into work today, but says crashes here are common here. Full story on @fox12oregon at noon pic.twitter.com/ZbY1e1BPdX— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) August 6, 2019
The current conditions of the two patients are not known.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue assisted at the crash.
Police are working to determine what caused the crash. As of 8:45 a.m., there was no word of citations and/or arrests.
FOX 12 spoke with the manager of Exhaust Specialty and Brakes who said that crashes are common for that area.
"Then I noticed the car was pretty much upside down, leaning on a couple of the cars in the Honda lot there. So I was going wow - well not surprising because this does happen occasionally here. Quite often too much because of the amount of traffic and the way the signal light is, it's daunting for people to figure out," said Bob Shean.
Shean told FOX 12 he's looking forward to ODOT's upcoming Canyon Road Intersection Safety Project.
Right now, ODOT is designing a project to improve safety at seven intersections along Canyon Road, including on Southwest 110th Avenue. They will be adding a new sidewalk, bike lane, new traffic signal pole, and more.
Construction is slated to begin in 2021.
"Maybe it'll make it a safer place," Shean said.
