Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in southeast Portland.
The crash occurred Thursday night on Southeast Foster Road near Southeast 72nd Avenue.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police say the driver of car remained at the scene.
Southeast Foster Road will be closed between 72nd and 68th avenues for at least another two hours.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.