PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A woman was critically injured after getting out of her car and being hit on I-84 westbound on Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Pedestrian hit, killed on I-5 in Salem SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on I-5 in Salem on Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

PPB said just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to I-84 westbound at Northeast 122nd Avenue. They learned a woman had been critically injured and taken to the hospital. Her injuries are considered life-threatening. Officers said the woman had been involved in a crash, got out of her car and then was hit by two vehicles.

The PPB major crash team responded and is investigating. I-84 westbound was closed for several hours for the investigation.

If anyone has information, you’re asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention: Traffic Investigations Unit or call (503) 823-2103 and reference case number 21-317369.