BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian was critically injured after she ran out in front of a car in Beaverton Monday night, according to police.
The woman was hit while crossing Southwest 170th near Heritage with a man and was rushed to a hospital, according to law enforcement. The man was not hurt.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators. Police do not believe DUII or speed are factors in the collision.
Traffic in the area was impacted Monday night while investigators were on scene. No additional information was immediately released.
