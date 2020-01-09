PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 were closed for several hours Thursday morning following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
Just after 1:33 a.m., officers responded to a crash reported on I-84 eastbound at the I-205 southbound split.
Police said a pedestrian was crossing the freeway for an unknown reason and was struck by a sedan.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the sedan remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Impairment or distracted driving are not believed to be factors in the crash.
The Major Crash Team has responded. This is the first deadly crash of 2020 for the team.
Eastbound I-84 was closed at 82nd Avenue. The closure was in place until 5 a.m.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Traffic Officer Enz at (503)823-2208 or at david.enz@portlandoregon.gov.
