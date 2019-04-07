Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man died after he was hit by a car in southeast Portland early Sunday, according to police.
Just after midnight, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car at Southeast Powell Boulevard under the Interstate 205 overpass.
The first officer at the scene found the pedestrian unconscious on the road and performed CPR on him until medical crews arrived. However, the pedestrian’s injuries were too severe, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
According to police, the preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrian was crossing Southeast Powell Boulevard, heading southbound, when he was struck by the vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on Powell.
Police say preliminary information suggests that visibility was a factor due to the poorly lit area and rainy weather. Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors.
No arrest or citations have been made.
Investigators and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner are working to identify the pedestrian and notify his family members.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
