Pedestrian dies after being hit by MAX train in SW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a MAX train near Providence Park Saturday evening.
At about 11:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision between a MAX train and a pedestrian near 1700 Southwest Yamhill St.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the pedestrian’s identity is being withheld until the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office completes their review and next of kin are notified.
Officers with the Transit Police Division and Traffic Division responded to assist.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not spoken yet with investigators is asked to call (503) 823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.