CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by an impaired driver on Highway 213 in Clackamas County on Saturday night, according to Oregon State Police.
Just before 10:30 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a crash on Highway 213 (Southeast 82nd Avenue) near Southeast Otty Road. OSP said an investigation revealed a southbound Dodge Caravan hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, identified as 67-year-old James Ross Barclay, of North Bend, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said the driver of the Dodge, identified as 50-year-old Kendal Elizabeth Conley, of Milwaukie, was not injured. Conley was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and criminally negligent homicide.
Highway 213 was closed for about three hours during the crash investigation. ODOT, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, CRAFT Team, AMR, Clackamas Fire and Clackamas County ME's Office assisted OSP at the scene.