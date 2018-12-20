HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A person died Thursday morning after they were struck by a MAX train in Hillsboro.
The collision happened between the Quatama MAX Station and Cornelius Pass Road at around 4:47 a.m.
Hillsboro police confirmed to FOX 12 that the pedestrian, identified as an adult male, died at the scene.
Police said the crash happened in a train only area, and they are trying to figure out why the man was on the tracks.
A medical examiner has responded to the scene.
TriMet said the MAX Blue Line is disrupted near Quatama. Shuttle buses will be serving stations between Orenco/NW 231st Ave and Willow Creek/SW 185th Ave Transit Center.
No other information about the crash is available at this time.
