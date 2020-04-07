Pedestrian dies after collision with SUV in Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in an SUV on Monday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
First responders rushed to the scene in the 18200 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue and found the pedestrian, Michael D Banta, 51, of Battle Ground, lying in the road with critical injuries. Banta was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, according to deputies.
The driver in the SUV remained at the scene after the crash and cooperated with investigators. The sheriff’s office says the driver was in a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe when the collision occurred.
Scene evidence and statements from the driver indicate that Banta was in the southbound lane of Northeast 72nd Avenue when he was hit; it’s not clear why he was in the road, according to investigators.
Deputies say the driver showed no signs of impairment. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
