PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man has died from injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Portland Friday morning.
The crash happened near Southwest Salmon Street and Southwest Park Avenue just after 7 a.m.
When officers and emergency medical responders arrived to the scene, they found a man lying on the roadway.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
According to police, investigators believe the victim was crossing SW Salmon in an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling on SW Salmon.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The Major Crash Team has responded to the scene and will be investigating the crash.
Southwest Salmon will be closed between Southwest 9th Avenue and Southwest Broadway and Southwest Park Avenue will be closed between Southwest Main Street and Southwest Taylor Street during the investigation. Police said traffic may be impacted for the next four to six hours.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the traffic division at 503-823-2103.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
