SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police are asking for the public's help locating a hit-and-run driver.
On Tuesday, at about 6:45 p.m., officers were called out to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 3700 block of Kingdom Way Northeast.
Officers arrived to the scene and found Hermilo Mata Jr., 63, of Salem, in the roadway. Mata was taken to Salem Health where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.
Police said the driver that hit Mata fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was later located and seized by investigators. The driver has not been located.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to call the Salem police tips line at 503-588-8477.
