PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman crossing the street was hit and killed in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to Northeast 142nd and Halsey Street at 2:51 a.m.
Investigators said a woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a driver heading east on Halsey Street.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver remained at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation. No arrests have been made in connection with the collision.
The pedestrian’s name has not been released by police.
The case remains under investigation and any witnesses or anyone with additional information is asked to contact officer David Enz at 503-823-2208.
Roads were closed in the area for two hours following the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
