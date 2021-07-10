VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Washington State Patrol said it is investigating a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash on I-5 on Friday night.
WSP said just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, it responded to I-5 southbound at 33rd Street. Troopers found a woman in the road who was hit and killed. The vehicle involved did not stay at the scene.
WSP did not release the name of the victim.
The crash is still under investigation.
