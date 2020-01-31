PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man died three days after he was hit by a driver in northeast Portland.
Emergency crews responded to Northeast 11th Avenue and Lombard Street at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday.
Samuel B. Baskow was found at the scene with serious injuries. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, but police reported that he died Friday.
Investigators said Baskow was crossing Lombard Street outside of a crosswalk west of the intersection when he was hit by the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said he was not believed to be impaired or distracted.
Limited visibility in the area at the time of the crash is considered a factor in the crash, according to police.
No charges or citations have been issued for the driver at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
