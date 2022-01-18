CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead along Highway 99E on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the report of a person who appeared to be dead on the shoulder of Highway 99E near milepost 14 at about 7:45 a.m. OSP said an investigation revealed an unknown vehicle had struck a pedestrian, but the driver did not remain on scene.

Vancouver woman, 34-weeks pregnant, survives hit-and-run VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver woman along with her father and 8-month-old unborn child, survived a hit and run accident last Friday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released by OSP.

Highway 99E was closed for more than three hours while OSP investigated the incident. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Oregon City Police Department and the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office.