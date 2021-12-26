MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian died, and a driver was later arrested after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning east of Salem.

Skateboarder dies in hit-and-run in north Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A skateboarder died in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a pedestrian would had been hit on Lancaster Drive Northeast near Ward Drive Northeast. When they arrived, they found evidence the victim suffered serious injuries and likely did not survive the crash. They learned a red Honda Civic had sped away.

At about 3:30 a.m., a caller reported a red Honda Civic with a man dead inside north of Keizer near Wheatland Road Northeast and Brooklake Road Northeast. Investigators determined the man who was dead was the victim from the earlier crash.

Deputies identified 26-year-old Armando Rodarte Jr. of Salem as the driver of the car. They found him shortly after 6 a.m. in Salem walking on Devonshire Court Northeast and arrested him.

Rodarte Jr. was taken to the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the victim. It said the investigation is ongoing.