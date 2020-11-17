PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after colliding with a car on Tuesday night, according to police.
The crash occurred on Southeast Stark Street and temporarily blocked traffic between 157th and 163rd Avenue.
The pedestrian after the crash was rushed to an area hospital.
It was not immediately clear what might have caused the collision.
Police did not provide any additional details.
