MILLERSBURG, OR (KPTV) - A driver tells law enforcement a pedestrian stumbled and stepped in front of his converted food truck Tuesday morning, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
The pedestrian, identified as Alexander Sullivan, 27, was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies say.
The collision occurred around 9:45 a.m. on Old Salem Road.
The driver, identified as Juan Lopez-Palafox, 40, of Aumsville, was driving south in a 2006 Chevrolet pickup, which deputies say he had converted into a food truck.
The sheriff’s office says there is no indication that Lopez-Palafox was under the influence of intoxicants.
Albany fire officials were also on scene Tuesday. Deputies continue to investigate.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.