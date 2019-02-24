PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A juvenile pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday night after getting hit by a driver in northeast Portland.
Police say the crash occurred on southbound Northeast 82nd Avenue at Northeast Jonesmore Street just before 6:10 p.m.
The juvenile, a female, was rushed to an area hospital; the driver remained on scene and is cooperating, according to officers.
The bureau Sunday night said southbound Northeast 82nd Avenue would be closed for several hours. The Major Crash Team investigating.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
