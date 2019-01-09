Pedestrian hit by driver, seriously hurt in SE Portland

KPTV photo.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian crossing a Portland street Wednesday night was hit by a driver and rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

An officer with the Portland Police Bureau witnessed the crash in the 16700 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard just before 7 p.m. and requested emergency medical aid.

Police say the man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The driver who hit the pedestrian was in a sedan and remained on scene after the crash. The bureau says the driver is cooperating with investigators and no arrests or citations have been issued.

The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.

Southeast Powell Boulevard between Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast 170th Avenue was closed Wednesday night while investigators were on scene. Traffic delays in the area were expected for hours.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the bureau’s Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.