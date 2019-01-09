Pedestrian hit by driver, seriously hurt in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian crossing a Portland street Wednesday night was hit by a driver and rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.
An officer with the Portland Police Bureau witnessed the crash in the 16700 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard just before 7 p.m. and requested emergency medical aid.
Police say the man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
#BREAKING - Portland PD confirm a man was hit by a car just before 7pm near 167th and Powell - acting sergeant on scene tells me initially it didn’t look good but that victim is stable now and has non-life threatening injuries @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/aSXNuUiFaX— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) January 10, 2019
The driver who hit the pedestrian was in a sedan and remained on scene after the crash. The bureau says the driver is cooperating with investigators and no arrests or citations have been issued.
The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.
Southeast Powell Boulevard between Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast 170th Avenue was closed Wednesday night while investigators were on scene. Traffic delays in the area were expected for hours.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the bureau’s Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.
