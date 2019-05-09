WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A person was hit by a semi driver on Highway 26 near Hillsboro.
Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies said the crash happened along the highway near Jackson School Road late Thursday morning.
The person who was hit was rushed to the hospital. An Oregon State Police spokesperson initially reported the pedestrian had died, however the spokesperson later issued a correction, saying the person who was hit was still alive when taken to the hospital.
There was no other information released about the pedestrian's condition Thursday afternoon.
All eastbound lanes of Highway 26 near Milepost 59 were shut down for an investigation.
The highway reopened by 4:25 p.m., according to deputies.
A detour was set up for drivers during the closure.
Hwy 26 EB from Jackson School Rd open again. @ORStatePolice continuing their investigation of the crash.Special thanks to @TVFR, @MetroWestAmb and North Plains Police for their top-notch assistance. pic.twitter.com/59QBsuxeFc— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) May 9, 2019
