WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – Clark-Cowlitz Fire and Rescue say someone was hit by a semi-truck on Tuesday evening along Interstate 5. The incident took place near milepost 22, which is the north end of Woodland.

Life Flight was called in to transport the victim to an area hospital. Their condition is not known at this point.

Washington State Patrol will be investigating and as of 9:00 p.m. all lanes of I-5 southbound at milepost 22 are closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated once new information becomes available.

