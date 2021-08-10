WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – A pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck Tuesday evening on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County and taken to a hospital. 

The crash took place around 8:23 p.m. near milepost 22, which is the north end of Woodland. According to Washington State Patrol, the semi struck a female pedestrian who was running in the southbound lanes. The victim was taken by LifeFlight to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for treatment. 

The extent of her injuries and her current condition as of Wednesday morning are not known. 

