PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a truck in northeast Portland Friday night.
The crash occurred near Southeast 146th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street just after 6:40 p.m.
The pedestrian was hit by a driver in Ford truck and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, officers said.
The driver was headed west on Southeast Stark Street and hit the pedestrian on the roadway, according to police.
Authorities provided emergency aid until an ambulance arrived and rushed the man to an area hospital. The truck driver remained on scene after the collision and is cooperating with investigators.
Southeast Stark Street between Southeast 143rd Avenue to Southeast 148th Avenue was closed Friday night while authorities responded.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team and criminalists with the Forensic Division are investigating.
