MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Milwaukie Thursday morning.
Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of Highway 224 and SE Harrison Street around 7:44 a.m.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the pedestrian, 41-year-old Wendy N. Wagner who complained of knee and ankle pain.
Wagner explained she was on the north-east corner of SE Harrison Street and Highway 224 and indicted she had began crossing the highway, west-bound in the crosswalk, when prompted by the signal.
Wagner told officers that the driver of the Kia Forte was not going very fast, but fast enough to knock her down.
The driver of the Kia Forte, 36-year-old Ibrahima K. Konate remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Konate told police he was stopped on SE Harrison Street facing east waiting to turn west onto Highway 224
Konate said when he made his turn, he did not see Wagner in the crosswalk, according to police.
Wagner was transported to a local hospital to have her knee and ankle injuries evaluated and treated. Konate received a citation for failure to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.