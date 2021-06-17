MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A person was hit in a crash on northbound Interstate 5 south of Woodburn early Thursday morning and all northbound lanes are closed.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash took place around 1 a.m. at mile post 267 at Brooks. The condition of the pedestrian has not been confirmed. The number of vehicles involved in the crash is not known. A detour is in place and ODOT said they hope to reopen some northbound lanes before the major morning commute hours. A partial opening could happen by 5 a.m.
This is a developing story. FOX 12 will update it when more information is known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.