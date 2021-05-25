VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A man was hospitalized late Monday night after he was stuck by a car on State Route 14 in Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol.
WSP said a 2003 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on SR 14 around 11:45 p.m. when it took Exit 8. Upon exiting the highway, the Civic hit a pedestrian who was in one of the exit lanes. The pedestrian, identified as 35-year-old Matthew P. Turner, of Eugene, was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. The extent of his injuries and his current condition are not known.
The cause of the crash was Turner walking in a lane of travel. Drugs or alcohol are not considered factors of the crash, according to WSP. The driver of the Civic was not injured in the crash, but the car was totaled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.