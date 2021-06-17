MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A person was hit in a crash on northbound Interstate 5 south of Woodburn early Thursday morning and all northbound lanes are closed.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash took place around 1 a.m. at mile post 267 at Brooks. The number of vehicles involved in the crash is not known.
A detour was put in place and ODOT said they hoped to reopen some northbound lanes before the major morning commute hours. All lanes reopened around 6 a.m.
I-5 NB is once again OPEN after a long closure at Brooks. Still big delays in the area, but things should improve quickly. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/LYIQMclWVg— Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) June 17, 2021
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said just after 7 a.m. that the crash was deadly. The investigation is ongoing.
