VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police say a 53-year-old man has died after getting hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
Officers say Dane C. Thompson, of Vancouver, died from injuries he sustained in the crash near South Andresen Road and MacArthur Boulevard.
Immediately after the crash, Thompson was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the police department.
The driver who hit Thompson, identified as Frank A. Genevase, also from Vancouver, remained on scene after the collision. Police do not think Genevase was impaired at the time of the crash.
One northbound lane of MacArthur Boulevard was temporarily closed after the crash. The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.