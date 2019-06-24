VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Vancouver Monday night.
The crash occurred on West Fourth Plain Boulevard near Kauffman Avenue. According to police, the preliminary investigation indicated the pedestrian was in the roadway and was struck by the car.
Police say the driver remained at the scene and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officers are on scene investigating.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.