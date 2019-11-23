GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating a crash that left one person dead Saturday evening.
Police said they responded to Halsey at 192nd Avenue where one man was found dead.
At the time, the driver had left the scene but police said the driver has returned.
Investigators are on the scene.
Halsey will be closed in that area for the next 3 to 4 hours, according to police.
FOX 12 will update the story as more information is available.
