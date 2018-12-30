HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in Hillsboro Sunday evening.
The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and 44th Avenue, according to the Hillsboro Fire Department.
No additional information was available, including what led up to the crash.
Traffic in the area has been impacted.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.