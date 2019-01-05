PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was hit by a driver and killed on Northeast Airport Way on Saturday.
Emergency crews responded to the road near Northeast Mason Street at 2:55 p.m.
A person was found on the ground and pronounced dead at the scene.
A 911 caller provided information about the vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash.
Officers tracked down that vehicle and the driver near Northeast Airport Way and Riverside Parkway.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately released by officers, including information about the person who was hit or the driver.
Airport Way was closed between Mason Street and Riverside Parkway. The closure was expected to last four to six hours, according to police.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
