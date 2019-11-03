VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are open again in Vancouver, after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi-truck Sunday evening.
The crash occurred on northbound I-5 near 39th Street, according to Washington State Patrol. Traffic was detoured to State Route 500 while police closed all northbound lanes of I-5 in the area.
WSP says the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
