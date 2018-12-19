PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A section of eastbound Interstate 84 was closed for several hours following a deadly crash early Wednesday morning.
Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to I-84 west of Northeast 148th Avenue on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a person lying on the shoulder of the freeway.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following an initial investigation, officers believe the driver of the vehicle was heading east on I-84 and struck the victim who was on the roadway.
Police said the driver pulled over to the side of the road after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.
Eastbound I-84 was closed for a few hours between Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast 148th Avenue. Drivers were asked to use alternative routes during the closure.
The crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.
