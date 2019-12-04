Pedestrian hit, killed crossing Salem street; driver remained at the scene

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing a Salem street, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to Front Street and State Street at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses said a pedestrian was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Front Street in the Riverfront Park area.
The driver of a Ford Explorer was exiting the Riverfront Carousel parking lot and struck the person, according to investigators.
Witnesses provided first aid before medical crews arrived, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police. The collision remains under investigation and no citations or arrests have been made at this time.
The pedestrian’s name has not been released.
