ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating a deadly crash in Aloha involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Monday night.
The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. at Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest 178th Avenue.
The pedestrian who was killed was identified as 52-year-old James Dougherty, of Beaverton, according to deputies. It's unclear if he was in a crosswalk or not.
Deputies say as passersby were calling 911, an emergency crew drove by and took Dougherty to OHSU, where he later died.
The 32-year-old driver remained at the scene, and impairment was not a factor, according to deputies.
Eastbound TV Highway has been closed between 173rd and 185th avenues while deputies investigate the crash.
The closure was expected for last for several hours.
We must all care about these types of crashes but we must also ask, what if there was a way drivers could start the braking ¾ of a second sooner and stop 30 – 40 feet shorter even at school yard speeds. Perhaps in an even shorter distance than the best driverless cars. There is. Sad that those in charge of driver legislation and training refuse to teach student drivers the safer left foot braking method and ban driving instructors from teaching the very complicated and difficult to mentally maintain especially for older drivers (over 40!), dangerously inefficient (poor stopping distance) and even more dangerous (right foot pedal errors), right foot braking method on automatic transmission and electric cars. See DOT HS 811 597, 812 058 and 812 431(spaces required). These reports showed the flaws of the right foot braking method and that woman drivers seemed to have the most difficulty with it (men as well if they would admit it). But for some unknown reason no more research has been done and the boys don’t want to talk about it. One would have expected that instead of just continuing to blame female drivers they might have asked themselves two basic questions:
1. Is it possible to develop a braking method that would be more suitable for female drivers (and male drivers if they would admit it), which would prevent these crashes?
2. Do we actually have any scientific justification for teaching the right foot braking method?
The answer to point one is YES and the answer to point 2 is NO!
Turns out there is no scientific justification for teaching the right foot braking method! Deaths to date, 150,000 (19 every day!) pedestrians (in and out of buildings) and cyclists. This is not about which braking method is safer but why they refuse to scientifically compare the two methods. Apparently ME TOO is not the only victim of a male systemic belief! Was it driver error or the way we taught them to brake?
