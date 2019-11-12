WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 79-year-old Cornelius man was killed in a crash in Forest Grove Tuesday morning.
According to Forest Grove Fire, the crash took place in the 1800 block of Northwest Martin Road. An off-duty paramedic started CPR on the man, but he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
The man's name has not been released.
The section of the roadway was closed for several hours as authorities investigate the crash. It was reopened just after 11 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
