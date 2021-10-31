PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A man is dead after being hit by an SUV in southeast Portland on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, it responded to a crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Southeast 29th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an injured pedestrian. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene. The PPB major crash team is investigating.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.