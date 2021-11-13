OSP

KPTV file image

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on I-5 in Salem on Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a crash on I-5 south near milepost 254 in Salem. They learned a woman got out of her boyfriend’s vehicle that was parked in the median on I-5 south and walked into the lane of travel. She was hit by another southbound vehicle and pronounced dead. She has been identified as 26-year-old Christina Klug of Lebanon.

The driver of the car in the crash stayed at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

OSP said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you