SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on I-5 in Salem on Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit on I-84 in Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A woman was critically injured after getting out of her car and being hit on I-84 westbound on Friday evening, accordi…

OSP said just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a crash on I-5 south near milepost 254 in Salem. They learned a woman got out of her boyfriend’s vehicle that was parked in the median on I-5 south and walked into the lane of travel. She was hit by another southbound vehicle and pronounced dead. She has been identified as 26-year-old Christina Klug of Lebanon.

The driver of the car in the crash stayed at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

OSP said this is an ongoing investigation.