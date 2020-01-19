WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 5 near Woodburn Saturday night.
According to Oregon State Police, at about 10:20 p.m., a male pedestrian was struck on I-5 north near milepost 271.
The man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
OSP says the investigation is continuing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.