CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man was hit and killed Thursday night while attempting to cross Interstate 5, according to Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say Billy N. Griffith was hit by an SUV while crossing northbound lanes on I-5 from west to east near La Center.
The driver who hit Griffith has been identified as 25-year-old Lili Shi, of Irvine, California.
Shi was driving a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander. Troopers say she was headed north on I-5 near exit 16 and was in the left lane when she hit Griffith just after 8:30 p.m.
Griffith died at the scene. Shi is not facing charges, according to WSP.
The crash temporarily shut down all lanes of traffic on I-5 north near La Center Road.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
