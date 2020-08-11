Pedestrian hit, killed while trying to cross Highway 26 in Clackamas Co.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while attempting to cross Highway 26 in Clackamas County on Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
Troy Harrison, 55, of Seaside, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 19 after he was hit at approximately 8:15 p.m., deputies said.
Harrison was hit by a driver headed east in an Acura Accord. That driver, of Brightwood, Oregon, did not report any injuries, according to deputies.
Oregon State Police assisted deputies at the scene on Monday.
No additional information was released.
Copyright 2020 KTPV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
