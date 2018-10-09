NAPAVINE, WA (KPTV) - A pedestrian walking on a Lewis County highway was hit and killed Monday evening, according to Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say the pedestrian was walking west on Highway 508 near Napavine around 7:20 p.m. when a 22-year-old driver hit him in a truck.
The driver, identified as Skylar R. Tremayne, was driving west in a green 2000 Toyota Tundra.
According to OSP, Tremayne was not hurt and is not currently facing charges. Troopers are investigating and say it’s not clear what caused the collision.
