Pedestrian hit, rescued from under car in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after they were hit by a car in southeast Portland on Monday.
The crash occurred just after 5:30 p.m. near Southeast 101st Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
Portland police say the pedestrian was in an unmarked crosswalk and was hit by a Toyota Prius.
The Prius was then hit by a Ford van, causing the pedestrian to become trapped under the Prius, according to police.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews had to rescue the pedestrian from under the Prius.
The pedestrian has serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say the driver of the Prius was cited for failing to stop for the pedestrian, and the driver of the van was cited for careless driving.
The roadway was briefly closed due to the crash but has since been reopened.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
