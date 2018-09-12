VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital after getting hit by a vehicle in Vancouver Wednesday, according to police.
Officers rushed to the scene near South Andresen Road and MacArthur Boulevard around 1:45 p.m. The pedestrian, a man, was seriously injured, police say.
The driver who hit the man remained on scene after the crash. Police say there are no indications the driver was impaired at the time of the collision.
One northbound lane of MacArthur Boulevard was closed temporarily Wednesday afternoon while investigators were on scene. The Vancouver Police Traffic Unit is investigating.
No additional details were immediately available for release.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
